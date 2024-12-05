Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Declines By 5.4%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Shares of DUOT opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.