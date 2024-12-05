Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 5.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

