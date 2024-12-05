Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.620-10.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.49. 2,148,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

