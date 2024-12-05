SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.06 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.85 ($0.24), with a volume of 2420459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of £38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -887.50 and a beta of 2.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

