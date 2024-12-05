Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 136.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 64,229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

