Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Insider Saverio Mayer Sells 25,000 Shares

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 303.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 672.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,519,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SW

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.