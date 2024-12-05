Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 170100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other news, Director Lembit Janes bought 268,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,429,000 shares of company stock worth $177,580. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

