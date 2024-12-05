SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,714,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.