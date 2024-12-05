SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,889,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,717,000.

SLYV opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

