Spectral AI FY2024 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Capmk

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spectral AI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MDAI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDAI opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spectral AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spectral AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

