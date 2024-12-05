Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 12,622 Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KYTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

