Sphera Funds Management LTD. Trims Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $252,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Global-E Online by 226.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its position in Global-E Online by 128.4% in the third quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 629,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 353,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $53,493,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $53.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLBE
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Zscaler: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.