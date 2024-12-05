Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 11020057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

