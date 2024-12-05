Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.