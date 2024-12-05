Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.63 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

