Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $18.99 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

