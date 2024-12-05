Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Harrow worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Harrow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Trading Down 4.8 %

Harrow stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.