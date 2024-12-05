Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

