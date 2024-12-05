State Street Corp Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,459,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after acquiring an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

