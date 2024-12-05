State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,221,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $520.14 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.08.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

