Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $1.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.67.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Shares of STEM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
