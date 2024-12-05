Stevens Capital Management LP Has $3.26 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $60.83 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

