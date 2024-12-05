Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.77 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,689.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

