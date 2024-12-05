Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 46,880 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.58. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $384.21 and a 1-year high of $523.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

