Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 20,690 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $768,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $558.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $417.46 and a twelve month high of $558.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

