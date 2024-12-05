Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,825 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $345,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $915.97. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

