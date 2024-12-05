Stifel Financial Corp Has $205.80 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $205,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

