Stifel Financial Corp Has $235.58 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $235,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Danaher by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $236.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.