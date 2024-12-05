Stifel Financial Corp Has $469.91 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $469,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day moving average of $368.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $410.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

