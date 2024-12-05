Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,326 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $268,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $421.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.33. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.