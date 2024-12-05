Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $2.80 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

