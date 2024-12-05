Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 16% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) fell 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 4,218,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,968,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.