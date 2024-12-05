Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.31. 58,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 15,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
