Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.31. 58,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 15,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

