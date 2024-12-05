Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Supreme Trading Down 0.9 %

SUP stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £201.12 million, a PE ratio of 963.28 and a beta of 1.13. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.70 ($2.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Supreme Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supreme

Supreme Company Profile

In other news, insider Sandeep Chadha sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.03), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,219,822.11). Insiders own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

