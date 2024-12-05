Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 1,785,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,257,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

