SWAN Capital LLC Sells 35,056 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SWAN Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

