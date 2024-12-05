Swmg LLC Has $767,000 Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Swmg LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.