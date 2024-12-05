Swmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Swmg LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

