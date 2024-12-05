Swmg LLC Purchases 3,113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $126.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.39 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

