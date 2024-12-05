Swmg LLC Purchases 550 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Swmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.