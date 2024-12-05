SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 427,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,043,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.73 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

