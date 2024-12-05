SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,619 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 30.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.73 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

