SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $3.78 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

