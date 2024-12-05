SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 2,481 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 633,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

