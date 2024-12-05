Symmetry Peak Management LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 744.5% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,848,231.15. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

