Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,726,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

SYY stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

