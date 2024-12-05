Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.64% of Greif worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

