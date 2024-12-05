Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,635 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in V2X were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in V2X by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 439,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of V2X by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the third quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.94 and a beta of 0.55.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 8.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

