Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.61 and last traded at $190.03, with a volume of 1885999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.20.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $4,301,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

