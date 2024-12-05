Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.67. 1,540,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,357. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.94.

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.