Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
